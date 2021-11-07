Bryan man returns to jail after officers report finding more than a pound of methamphetamine

A Bryan man who had been released on bail from the Brazos County Jail last week for drug charges was back in jail on Sunday after authorities reported finding him with more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Authorities said officers were called to a Bryan home on Duncan Street early Saturday after the homeowner arrived home and found her ex-boyfriend in the home without permission.

According to an arrest report, officers found Fernando Deleon, 36, in the living room and charged him with criminal trespass. Officials said he also had an arrest warrant from Milam County for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge related to an accusation that he shot at the ex-girlfriend last month.

Officers found 505 grams of methamphetamine in Deleon's backpack, the report states.

Deleon was arrested on drug and other charges Oct. 29 and released from the Brazos County Jail on Oct. 31 after posting $57,000 bail. Bail for his latest charges was set at $76,000.

Manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years to life in prison and fines up to $250,000.