Bryan man jailed, accused of indecency with child

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail late Friday after he was arrested on an indecency with a child charge.

Mario Ernesto Orellana, 53, is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 17 in September 2020, a police report states. After an investigation, Orellana was arrested Thursday.

The charge is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He is being held on $25,000 bond.