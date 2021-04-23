Bryan man given 16-year sentence for burglary, weapon charges

A Bryan man was sentenced to 16 years in prison last week on burglary and weapon charges, officials said.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Shonley Ballom was sentenced April 15 by Associate Judge Misty Swan on burglary of a habitation and felon in possession of a weapon charges. Officials say on April 15, 2020, a couple reported being in their bedroom around 6 a.m. when they heard footsteps approaching the bedroom door. The two chased Ballom out of their home before realizing he had taken a cellphone from the living room. The phone was recovered, and Ballom’s fingerprint was found on it, a press release notes.

On April 22, 2020, Ballom was located after a Bryan resident reported a man attempting to open vehicles by pulling on door handles. Ballom ran and officers saw him throw a handgun into the yard of a home. Authorities said the firearm had recently been stolen from a vehicle. Because Ballom was on parole, he was not able to legally possess a firearm, officials said.

Ballom was sentenced to seven years in prison in October 2017 on two burglary of a habitation charges.