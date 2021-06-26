 Skip to main content
Bryan man gets 18 years in prison in car burglaries
A Bryan man was sentenced to 18 years in prison this week after he pleaded guilty to nine felony charges connected to several car burglaries.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, Skylar Burrell, 31, entered the plea Wednesday to six charges of burglary of a vehicle with previous convictions, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of a firearm.

Officials said on around 2:20 a.m. Dec. 1, a caller reported seeing someone on a surveillance camera entering a vehicle in his driveway in the Tiffany Park area in Bryan. An officer located a car in the area and attempted to stop it on a traffic violation, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed before crashing into a yard on Green Valley Drive. Burrell was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police said he had a gun that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in his pocket, and authorities located stolen property from at least eight different vehicles in his car. He has nine previous burglary of a vehicle convictions and was sentenced to 17 months in a state jail on a credit card abuse charge. He was sentenced to six years in prison on five theft charges related to vehicle burglaries, as well as an unlawful possession of a firearm charge in 2012.

Skylar Burrell

Burrell

 Brazos County Court Records

Eagle staff report

