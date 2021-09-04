Bryan man facing third DWI charge

A 68-year-old Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after his third arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge, authorities said.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Marino Road Friday afternoon following a report of a possible drunken driver.

Officials said in an arrest report that the deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terry Thrasher on Texas 21 and noticed signs of intoxication.

Thrasher admitted to drinking three beers, and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Thrasher has two convictions for driving while intoxicated, from arrests in 2014 and 2017, according to Brazos County court records.

Thrasher is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. His bail was set at $8,000.