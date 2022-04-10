Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan man with three driving while intoxicated convictions was charged with DWI again over the weekend after crashing into a utility pole in Bryan, authorities said.

Julio Quintero Salazar remained in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday. His bail was set at $8,000.

Officials said an officer responding to a report of a crash late Friday discovered a pickup had struck a utility pole in front of a residence on West 29th Street.

Salazar told the officer the truck's brakes failed, and admitted to drinking beer before the accident, according to an arrest report.

Salazar has two convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2021 and one DWI conviction in 2010, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.