Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge
Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

Kirk Herrmann

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being arrested over the weekend on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a Bryan officer responded Sunday night to a minor accident involving a vehicle driven by Kirk Herrmann. 

Officers noticed signs Herrmann was intoxicated, according to the report, and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Herrmann has convictions for driving while intoxicated from 1994 and 2019, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Herrmann's bail had not been set Monday morning.

