Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being charged over the weekend with driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a Bryan police officer noticed signs of intoxication after stopping a vehicle driven by Hugo Vazquez Sanchez early Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Sanchez performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sanchez, 31, has convictions for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol from 2020 in Oklahoma and for driving while intoxicated from January in Midland County, according to court records.

Sanchez was also charged with forgery and failure to identify as a fugitive. His bail was set at $17,165.