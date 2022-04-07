 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

  • 0
Adan Ramirez

Adan Ramirez

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.

A Texas A&M University police officer said in an arrest report that he noticed signs of intoxication after stopping a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Adan Ramirez early Thursday morning for speeding.

Ramirez has Brazos County convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2013 and 2016, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Ramirez's bail was set at $8,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert