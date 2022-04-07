Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.

A Texas A&M University police officer said in an arrest report that he noticed signs of intoxication after stopping a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Adan Ramirez early Thursday morning for speeding.

Ramirez has Brazos County convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2013 and 2016, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Ramirez's bail was set at $8,000.