Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan man was arrested on his third driving while intoxicated charge early Friday after stopping behind a police vehicle that was stopped along William Joel Bryan Parkway for a separate incident.

Officials said in an arrest report that Jason Laury was blocking lanes of traffic and acting confused when the officer questioned him about his actions just after 1:15 a.m.

Laury, 39, admitted to drinking, according to the report, and officers conducted field sobriety tests before arresting him.

He has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2015 and 2017 in Brazos County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more could be prosecuted as third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Laury, who was also charged with driving with an invalid license, remained at the Brazos County Jail on Friday afternoon with bail set at $20,000.