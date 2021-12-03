 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge
0 comments

Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan man was arrested on his third driving while intoxicated charge early Friday after stopping behind a police vehicle that was stopped along William Joel Bryan Parkway for a separate incident.

Jason Laury

Jason Laury

Officials said in an arrest report that Jason Laury was blocking lanes of traffic and acting confused when the officer questioned him about his actions just after 1:15 a.m.

Laury, 39, admitted to drinking, according to the report, and officers conducted field sobriety tests before arresting him.

He has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2015 and 2017 in Brazos County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more could be prosecuted as third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Laury, who was also charged with driving with an invalid license, remained at the Brazos County Jail on Friday afternoon with bail set at $20,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A spacewalk was cancelled because of space debris. Is it becoming a real threat for astronauts?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert