Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a College Station police officer stopped a vehicle driving by Edward Gomez Jr. early Wednesday after observing the vehicle driving without its headlights.

The officer noticed signs of intoxication, and Gomez performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Gomez has convictions for driving while intoxicated from 2004 in Fort Bend County and 2016 in Brazos County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Gomez's bail was set at $10,000.