Bryan man facing third charge related to driving whlie intoxicated

A Bryan man is facing his third charge related to driving while intoxicated after being accused of hitting another vehicle while leaving a bar Wednesday night.

Officials said in an arrest report that a woman called police after her vehicle was struck while leaving a parking lot and the other driver didn't stop.

Authorities said the woman followed the vehicle to another parking lot, where officers identified the driver as Jimmy Alderete, 53.

Alderete denied being in an accident, the report states, and refused to participate in field sobriety tests.

He has Brazos County convictions for intoxication assault in 2005 and driving while intoxicated in 2018, according to court records.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more, and failure to leave information after an accident. Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Alderete was released from the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after posting $10,000 bail.