Bryan man facing sixth child sex charge

A Madisonville business owner who was arrested in February on multiple child sex charges is facing a new charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

Jose Jaime Rivera of Bryan was arrested at his business in the 800 block of South May Street in Madisonville in February on two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and one count of indecency with a child by sexual assault, police said.

The new charge stems from the investigation, officials with the Madisonville Police Department said. Rivera turned himself in Monday after a warrant was issued last week, and he was released on a $20,000 bond, officials said.

The new charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.