Bryan man facing multiple felony charges after weekend arrest
Bryan man facing multiple felony charges after weekend arrest

A 66-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of multiple criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions and evading arrest.

Nathaniel Phillips

Bryan police officers said in an arrest report that Nathaniel Phillips got into an argument with a man Saturday night. The man told police Phillips left after saying he would return with a gun.

According to the report, officers spotted Phillips driving in the area but he refused to stop for them and crashed his vehicle into a tree a short distance away.

Officers reported smelling alcohol and found a gun in the car, the report states.

Phillips has multiple felony convictions and has been convicted of driving while intoxicated four times, according to court records.

His other charges from Saturday's arrest are unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest and making a terrorist threat to a family member. His bail was set at $110,000. 

