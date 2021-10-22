Bryan man facing fifth DWI charge

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fifth time, according to court records.

Officials said in an arrest report that David Soto, 53, crashed into a parked vehicle Thursday afternoon at a business on Beck Street.

Officers reported signs of intoxication, and Soto eventually admitted to having a "few beers," the report states.

Soto was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Tennessee in 2009 and 2011, and he was also charged with driving while intoxicated in 2012 in Arkansas and in 2016 in Iowa, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Soto's bail was set at $8,000.