Bryan man facing fifth DWI charge

A 58-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the fifth time.

Officials said in an arrest report that a College Station police officer noticed a vehicle speeding in a construction zone the 600 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway just after 11 a.m. Friday.

The officer said the driver, later identified as Steven Chaney, nearly struck another vehicle and a concrete barrier before running into a construction barrel.

Chaney admitted to drinking beer prior to driving, according to the officer's report, and refused to perform field sobriety tests.

According to court documents, Chaney was convicted of driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions in Brazos County in 1996 and 2005.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.