Bryan man facing driving while intoxicated charge for the fourth time
Bryan man facing driving while intoxicated charge for the fourth time

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday, facing his fourth driving while intoxicated charged.

Derrick Murphy

Derrick Murphy

Officials said in an arrest report that a vehicle driven by Derrick Dion Murphy, 46, was stopped along Texas 6 in south Brazos County late Wednesday night after a sheriff's deputy observed the vehicle traveling well below the speed limit.

During the stop, the report states, the deputy noticed signs of intoxication, and Murphy performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Murphy was convicted of driving while intoxicated for the third or more time in 2009, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Murphy's bail was set at $10,000.

