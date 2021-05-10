Bryan man convicted of assault family violence sentenced to 10 years in prison

A 40-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after violating the conditions of his probation after an assault family violence conviction, authorities said.

Officials with the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Ryan Seddon pleased guilty to assault family violence with a prior conviction in 2014 and was sentenced to probation that would have allowed him to avoid a felony conviction.

In 2018, prosecutors said, Seddon failed to report to a probation officer as required and failed to submit to drug and alcohol testing. As a result, he was convicted of assault family violence with a prior conviction and sentenced to five years on felony probation.

Seddon continued to violate terms of his probation, prosecutors said, and assaulted multiple family members.

While in the Brazos County Jail, Seddon assaulted another inmate and harassed jail staff members, prosecutors said.