Bryan man charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being charged over the weekend with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Joshia Robert Humphries, 42, was arrested Sunday after a woman told police he kicked her, punched her, cut her with a knife and threatened to kill her.

Police said in an arrest report that Humphries was an acquaintance of the woman and had been demanding money from her before grabbing a knife and cutting her.

According to the report, the woman was able to escape and run to a nearby apartment complex where she summoned help after being sexually assaulted.

Aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon are both first-degree felonies punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bail for Humphries was set at $250,000.