Bryan man charged with selling drugs

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after he was arrested on accusations of selling drugs at a local bar.

According to Bryan police, Wilbert Louis Hernandez, 36, was wanted on warrants stemming from an investigation into drug sales, and authorities approached him at a bar in the 400 block of North Bryan Avenue. During a search, police said three small bags of cocaine were found in his pocket and four more small bags were found in a cigarette package. Hernandez was wanted on warrants related to a March 20 incident during which authorities had gone to the same bar and Hernandez was allegedly selling cocaine and MDMA.

Hernandez is charged with five counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, two of which are enhanced because of proximity to a day care center. Of the charges, three are second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and two are third-degree felonies punishable by 10 years in prison.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.