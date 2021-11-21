Bryan man charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A police standoff that lasted for hours on Saturday ended in the arrest of a 19-year-old Bryan man.

Louis Henry Armstrong was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in the Brazos County Jail Sunday night without bail.

Authorities said in an arrest report that officers responded to Stillmeadow Drive just after 1 p.m. Saturday to reports of a man chasing a woman with a knife.

According to the report, Armstrong threatened his mother, his brother and a bystander who had been driving by at the time with a knife.

Officials said in the report that Armstrong had run into a small camper trailer just before police arrived. He surrendered to police after several hours inside the trailer, authorities said.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.