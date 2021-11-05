Bryan man charged with driving while intoxicated for third time

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that Gregory Castro, 52, was found early Friday asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle with the engine running in a restaurant parking lot.

Officers smelled alcohol on Castro's breath and observed signs of intoxication, the report states.

Castro was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2001 and 2005, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Castro's bail was set at $8,000.