Bryan man charged with dealing drugs
A Bryan man was arrested on multiple drug charges Wednesday after authorities reported finding methamphetamine, Xanax, TCH and cocaine during a search of his residence.

Teeda Taylor

Officials said in an arrest report that the amount of drugs found in the Ehlinger Drive home of Teeda Taylor was consistent with someone who was selling drugs rather than an amount for personal use.

Taylor, 39, was charged with one first-degree felony count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one second-degree felony count of manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance, one second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one state jail felony charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. 

He remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $27,000.

