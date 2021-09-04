Bryan man charged with burglary

Bryan police detectives arrested a 47-year-old Friday after connecting him to a burglary at his former workplace.

Henry Franklin of Bryan was charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after posting $25,000 bail.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a lock had been cut off a storage shed at a business on Texas Avenue in July, and nearly $8,000 worth of equipment, including generators, air compressors and pressure washers, were stolen.

Officials said Franklin admitted to being at the property with another man the night of the burglary but told detectives he left once he realized the other man was stealing the equipment.