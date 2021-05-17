Bryan man charged with assaulting officer

A Bryan man is facing multiple charges, including assault on a public servant, after struggling with officers who were trying to arrest him over the weekend, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, an officer stopped a vehicle on Texas 21 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and the driver, 32-year-old Maurice Rollo Jr., became uncooperative after admitting there was marijuana in the vehicle.

Officials said in the report that Rollo began to scream expletives and at one point shattered a window on a patrol vehicle with his head. Rollo used his knee to strike an officer in the groin, according to the report.

Officers discovered methamphetamine in the vehicle, the report states.

In addition to assault on a public servant, Rollo was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, driving with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remained in the Brazos County Jail on Monday with bail set at $75,350.

Rollo has an arrest record in Brazos County dating to 2007, according to court records.