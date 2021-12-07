Bryan man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A 41-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of beating another man outside a Bryan store.
Police said in an arrest report that Ayodeji Apara got into an argument with another man while shopping in a store on Monday and hit the man in the back of the head. The man left the store to call police, and when Apara left the store, he picked up a stick and began swinging it at the man, according to the report.
Officials said in the report that the man suffered a fracture to his right arm.
Apara was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
His bail was set at $30,000.