Bryan man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Bryan man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Nathan Molchak

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday, accused of threatening another man with a knife.

Nathan William Molchak, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officers were called to an apartment complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said in an arrest report that a man working at the apartment complex said Molchak approached him with a knife and threatened to stab him. 

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A bail amount had not been set Wednesday morning.

