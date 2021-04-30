Bryan man arrested, has capital murder charge out of Harris County

Bryan police discovered a man had an outstanding warrant for capital murder in Harris County after arresting him on an assault charge Tuesday.

Joshua Wortham, 24, was arrested by Bryan police on three charges, including assault family violence-impeding breath which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He is also being held on two misdemeanor charges connected to an April 5 arrest in Brazos County.

According to Bryan police, officers were dispatched at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from a woman who was crying. A man, later identified as Wortham, refused to give officers an address, but officers soon arrived to an apartment in the 2400 block of Jaguar Lane where Wortham and the woman were located.

According to police, the woman said Wortham strangled her multiple times before slapping and hitting her, which left multiple bruises on the woman. Wortham was placed under arrest for assault family violence-impeding breath and/or circulation. Police then searched Wortham and found a plastic bag containing marijuana, which later weighed 1.2 grams.

After arresting Wortham, police said they discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Harris County on a capital murder charge.