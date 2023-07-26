A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday for robbing another man and assaulting him during the process.

Eric Andrew Figueroa, 24, was charged with robbery for taking part in the theft of the victim's phone, gold chain and vehicle.

According to police, the victim stated he had met four men while drinking at a bar that night and the men invited him back to their place to continue drinking. The victim had followed the men and believed that they were directing him back to their residence, officers said.

The four men and the victim stopped in the Oak Wood Mobile Home Park parking lot, according to police, where the victim claims the other men accused him of trying to rob them. The four men then stole the victim’s phone, gold chain and vehicle before driving off, police said.

At around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, police said officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at an unoccupied building. Police said they saw a suspect, later identified as Figueroa, walking away from the vehicle. Upon questioning Figueroa, officers said he matched the description of one of the four men involved in the robbery and that the vehicle also matched the description of the one reported as stolen.

Police said Figueroa was then placed under arrest for robbery.

Robbery is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Figueroa was released from jail Tuesday on a $10,465 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.