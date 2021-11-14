 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man accused of selling drugs
0 comments

Bryan man accused of selling drugs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan man was charged with selling drugs last week after authorities reported finding marijuana and THC during a search of his home.

Jaydon Velasquez

Velasquez

Authorities said a search warrant was served Friday on the Finfeather Drive resident of Jaydon Velasquez, and the marijuana was found in packages consistent with street-level sales, according to the arrest report.

Velasquez was charged with first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, which is punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and possession of between four ounces and five pounds of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Friday after posting $70,000 bail.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert