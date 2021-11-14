Bryan man accused of selling drugs

A Bryan man was charged with selling drugs last week after authorities reported finding marijuana and THC during a search of his home.

Authorities said a search warrant was served Friday on the Finfeather Drive resident of Jaydon Velasquez, and the marijuana was found in packages consistent with street-level sales, according to the arrest report.

Velasquez was charged with first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, which is punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and possession of between four ounces and five pounds of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Friday after posting $70,000 bail.