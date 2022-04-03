A Bryan man accused of selling drugs was in the Brazos County Jail over the weekend after his arrest during a traffic stop on Friday.

Authorities said in an arrest report that an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Michael Lawrence Johnson on San Jacinto Way in Bryan late Friday.

Johnson ran from the officer and was taken into custody after a two-block foot chase, the report states.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reported finding PCP, synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Officers said in the report that the packaging of the drugs indicated Johnson was intending to sell them.

Johnson was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of a dangerous drug; evading arrest or detention; and resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $63,000.