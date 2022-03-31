Bryan man accused of selling drugs

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.

Authorities said in an arrest report that Coby Brewer, 22, was arrested after a search warrant was served at his Rice Drive home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into drug sales that begin in February.

Officials said investigators found mushroom chocolate bars, vape cartridges, marijuana and a large amount of cash during the search.

According to the report, Brewer admitted he was selling drugs. He is facing two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

His bail was set at $97,000.