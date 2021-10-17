 Skip to main content
Bryan man accused of selling drugs
Bryan man accused of selling drugs

A Bryan man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend.

Royston Lister

Officials said in an arrest report that an officer smelled marijuana after stopping a vehicle driven by Royston Lister on Saturday night for a traffic violation.

The officer reported finding Ecstasy and Xanax pills, along with PCP, during a search of the vehicle, and said in the report that it appeared Lister was selling the drugs.

Lister was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail Sunday after posting $22,000 bail.

