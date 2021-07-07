Bryan High graduate B.J. Ross sentenced to 25 years in prison for role in 2017 murder

B.J. Ross, a 2016 Bryan High School graduate who played quarterback for the Vikings, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the 2017 shooting death of a Fort Worth man.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office said a judge sentenced Ross, 23, on Tuesday after Ross, who later played quarterback at McMurry University in Abilene, pleaded guilty to murder.

Chris-Dion Russell, 29, was robbed and killed at his Fort Worth apartment in January 2017. Ross and two other McMurry football players were accused of going to Russell’s apartment to steal marijuana.

Dontrell Dock, a former McMurry running back, previously was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. A grand jury declined to indict the third player.

Prosecutors said Tarrant County Judge Wayne Salvant said that in sentencing Ross, he considered nearly two dozen letters of support were submitted on Ross’ behalf and that he comes from a good family.

At Bryan, Ross was a Class 5A all-state honorable mention selection in 2014 and named the Vikings’ team MVP in 2015. He initially signed to play at Mary Hardin-Baylor in February 2016.