Bryan couple accused of selling drugs
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday, accused of selling drugs after authorities served search warrants at a College Station apartment and Brazos County residence.

Preston Todd, 23, was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. His bail was set at $80,000.

Alexandria Fontes, a 24-year-old Bryan woman identified in police records as Todd's girlfriend, was charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. Her bail was set at $39,000.

According to the arrest reports, police found 226 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 155 grams of Adderall, and 31 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol extracts and just under five pounds of marijuana during a search of the residences. Multiple ledgers detailing prices were also found, police said.

Todd was on probation for a second-degree felony conviction of possession of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest, according to court records.

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

