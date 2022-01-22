Bryan couple accused of felony drug sales

A Bryan couple was arrested on felony drug charges after a search of their Coulter Drive home last week.

Rece Norton, 25, and Logan Collins, 24, were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Norton also was charged with money laundering, and Collins is also facing a charge of conspiracy to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Norton's bail was set at $713,000; Collins' bail was set at $70,000.

Authorities said in an arrest report that Norton was identified as a suspected drug dealer during the course of an investigation into narcotics sales that began in January 2021.

Investigators executed a search warrant for their home Friday, and said in the arrest report that Adderall pills were found in the bathroom along with residue in the toilet that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officials said in the arrest report that Norton created a business in which to funnel the profits from his alleged drug sales.

The charges against the couple could be enhanced because the home is in a drug-free zone.