Bryan-College Station business owner accused of child-sex crimes in Nevada

A Bryan-College Station businessman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested earlier this week on 30 counts of child-related sex crimes.

Curtis Eckman, 39, of Bryan was charged with 19 counts of lewdness with a child under 14, 10 counts of sexual assault of a minor under 14 and attempted sexual assault of a minor under 14, according to Brazos County court records.

The charges were filed by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Eckman owns a real estate property management and renovation business in College Station, and he is the former disaster program manager for the American Red Cross.

Details surrounding the accusations against Eckman were not immediately released.