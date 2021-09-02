 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan-College Station business owner accused of child-sex crimes in Nevada
0 comments

Bryan-College Station business owner accused of child-sex crimes in Nevada

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan-College Station businessman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested earlier this week on 30 counts of child-related sex crimes.

Curtis Eckman

Curtis Eckman

Curtis Eckman, 39, of Bryan was charged with 19 counts of lewdness with a child under 14, 10 counts of sexual assault of a minor under 14 and attempted sexual assault of a minor under 14, according to Brazos County court records.

The charges were filed by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Eckman owns a real estate property management and renovation business in College Station, and he is the former disaster program manager for the American Red Cross. 

Details surrounding the accusations against Eckman were not immediately released.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Ida levels Louis Armstrong's second home, the Karnofsky Shop

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert