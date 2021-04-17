Brazos County Sheriff's Office: Woman wanted out of Robertson County jailed on drug charges

A Hearne woman wanted on a Robertson County warrant remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after she was located at a Bryan motel and drugs were found in her truck, authorities said.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Tonya Lee Baker, 49, was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was seen at a motel on Texas 21 on Thursday. Authorities said she was detained next to her pickup, and a THC cartridge was spotted. A search warrant was executed, and officials said 26.2 grams of methamphetamine, two THC cartridges and a digital scale with meth residue were located. Her motel room contained packaging material, and she had 1.3 grams of methamphetamine on her, a report notes.

In addition to the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant, she is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

She is being held on $64,000 bond.