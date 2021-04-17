 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County Sheriff's Office: Woman wanted out of Robertson County jailed on drug charges
0 comments

Brazos County Sheriff's Office: Woman wanted out of Robertson County jailed on drug charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Hearne woman wanted on a Robertson County warrant remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after she was located at a Bryan motel and drugs were found in her truck, authorities said.

Tonya Lee Baker

Tonya Lee Baker

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Tonya Lee Baker, 49, was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was seen at a motel on Texas 21 on Thursday. Authorities said she was detained next to her pickup, and a THC cartridge was spotted. A search warrant was executed, and officials said 26.2 grams of methamphetamine, two THC cartridges and a digital scale with meth residue were located. Her motel room contained packaging material, and she had 1.3 grams of methamphetamine on her, a report notes.

In addition to the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant, she is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

She is being held on $64,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert