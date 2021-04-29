Brazos County officials urge response to jury summons, stress virus protocols

Local justice officials are urging residents to respond to jury summons, saying COVID-19-related preventative measures such as distancing and mask use remain in effect during jury selection and at all times inside the Brazos County Courthouse.

“We’re still practicing all the safety regulations and protocols. The virus is still out there; there are the vaccinations and we’ve learned a lot about the virus, but we’re still being cautious,” District Clerk Gabriel Garcia said in a phone interview this week. Mask use has waned in many indoor locations in the region — including at some official public meetings such as Brazos County’s commissioners court — since early March, when Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded a number of statewide mandates; they are still required while engaging with the county’s justice system.

The county is using the Brazos County Expo Complex and the Brazos Center for the voir dire jury selection process, Garcia said, to allow for distancing.

Judge Steve Smith, who presides over the 361st District Court and is the county’s administrative judge, said in an interview earlier this month that jurors are spaced out farther apart than prior to the pandemic, Smith said, and masks continue to be required except for witnesses. There are Plexiglas shields in front of the witness area.