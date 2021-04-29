Brazos County grand jury indicts 52 people

Conde was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $500,000 bond.

• Officials said in a police report that two men were robbed at gunpoint on Foch Street on Jan. 29, and a third man reported being robbed at Williamson Park about an hour later.

Authorities said in the report that they were able to track an iPhone that was stolen during one of the robberies to a vehicle that was traveling south on Texas 6. Officials stopped the vehicle in Hempstead, according to the report, and recovered items stolen from both robberies, along with guns.

Brian Andrews of Spring and Tariq Carter of Houston were indicted on three charges of robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and Thomas Watkins of Hempstead was indicted on one charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and two charges of robbery.

Andrews was released from the Brazos County Jail on Feb. 25 on $75,000 bond, Carter was released Feb. 19 on $75,000 bond and Watkins remains in jail on $75,000 bond.