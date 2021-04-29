Brazos County grand jury indicts 52 people

A man accused of fatally stabbing his brother at a Bryan business, three men police say committed a pair of robberies, and a man who allegedly shot a woman in her neck were among 52 people recently indicted by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to Bryan police, Randy Roy Conde, 30, arrived at a business in the 1100 block of South Texas Avenue on Feb. 26 and went inside. A witness in the back of the business told authorities that shortly afterward he heard yelling and entered another room, where he saw Conde hunched over Rogelio “Junior” Martinez and making a stabbing motion, police said. Conde and Martinez are brothers, a report notes.
A witness was able to get Conde away from Martinez and held him until police arrived, authorities said. The incident was captured on surveillance video. According to police, at around 9:23 a.m. Martinez can be seen sitting on a stool behind a counter when Conde comes around to the area. Conde then produces a knife, and Martinez gestures for him to leave, police said. Conde can be seen raising the knife, and Martinez then picks up a stool to use it to fend off Conde, a report notes. The two exchange words, and Conde can be seen stabbing Martinez, according to police.
Conde was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $500,000 bond.
• Officials said in a police report that two men were robbed at gunpoint on Foch Street on Jan. 29, and a third man reported being robbed at Williamson Park about an hour later.
Authorities said in the report that they were able to track an iPhone that was stolen during one of the robberies to a vehicle that was traveling south on Texas 6. Officials stopped the vehicle in Hempstead, according to the report, and recovered items stolen from both robberies, along with guns.
Brian Andrews of Spring and Tariq Carter of Houston were indicted on three charges of robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and Thomas Watkins of Hempstead was indicted on one charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and two charges of robbery.
Andrews was released from the Brazos County Jail on Feb. 25 on $75,000 bond, Carter was released Feb. 19 on $75,000 bond and Watkins remains in jail on $75,000 bond.
• According to College Station police, authorities were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9 after receiving a report of two people fighting. A caller reported Tyreik Rayshawn Haynes was arguing with a woman and may have had a gun. When police arrived, they heard screaming; upon knocking, authorities heard a gunshot and screaming, a report notes. Once police were inside, they found a woman who had been shot in the neck and a Ruger Mini 14 gun on the floor.
A witness told police she heard a gunshot and saw the victim on the ground with Haynes standing nearby holding a gun, police said. He then dropped the gun, jumped off the balcony and fled, a report notes. Haynes was located near the intersection of Munson Avenue and Bayou Woods Drive, authorities noted.
He was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Feb. 19 on $53,000 bond.