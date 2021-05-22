Brazos County grand jury indicts 47 people

He is also accused of shooting at an officer when police attempted to give him a phone with which to speak to police.

Bridges was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $540,000 bond.

• Andres Eugene Anderson, 54, of Caldwell is accused of sexually abusing a child on several occasions from 2017 through 2019, a police report states. According to College Station police, the victim’s mother told police in January that Anderson had inappropriately touched the child. He was indicted on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $100,000 bond.