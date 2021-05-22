Brazos County grand jury indicts 47 people

A Bryan man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in College Station, a Caldwell man who allegedly sexually abused a child over the course of two years and three men authorities said robbed two at a local hotel were among 47 people indicted on felony charges by a Brazos County grand jury this week.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to College Station police, Jonathan Devon Bridges, 30, barricaded himself in an apartment at the Southgate Village complex on Feb. 25. Bridges is accused of firing at police while running from officers who had pulled over his vehicle, then breaking into an apartment, of which he had no connection to the tenants, and barricading himself inside. The apartment’s residents were not home at the time.
Later, he broke out a second-story window and fired more rounds at police, authorities said at the time. He eventually surrendered, and no injuries were reported.
Police said after speaking with Bridges, authorities went back to the apartment and used a plumber’s camera to locate the gun’s magazine behind a furnace. Officers raised the cooktop on the kitchen stove and found a Hi-Point .40-caliber pistol stowed underneath. The trigger guard had been burned to remove physical evidence, authorities said.
He is also accused of shooting at an officer when police attempted to give him a phone with which to speak to police.
Bridges was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $540,000 bond.
• Andres Eugene Anderson, 54, of Caldwell is accused of sexually abusing a child on several occasions from 2017 through 2019, a police report states. According to College Station police, the victim’s mother told police in January that Anderson had inappropriately touched the child. He was indicted on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $100,000 bond.
• According to Bryan police, Jacob Lane Easom, 17 and Joel Easom, 19, both of College Station, and Christian Wood, 19, of Lindale, were part of a group who robbed two men at a Bryan hotel on March 12. The three are accused of using a taser to assault one victim and using fists and feet to strike the victims. The victims were also pistol whipped in the head, a report states. A fourth man was also involved in the robbery, according to police. Authorities said numerous items were stolen, including clothing, shoes, gaming systems, cash and marijuana.