Brazos County completes final phase of Juvenile Justice Center renovations

There is a sense of getting back to normal at the Brazos County Juvenile Services facility now that the third and final phase of the expansion is complete.
The final phase of the $17 million expansion included a renovated gym, new equipment and an expanded classroom area. Previous phases included upgrades to the facility’s intake and release area, an expansion of the living area known as “pods,” a new outdoor recreation area, a more secure sally port with garage doors and renovations to the county’s Juvenile Academy.
“Just having a new facility, having a new gym has really given those kids the ability to destress and just kind of forget about some of the some of the things they have to think about as far as being detained in detention,” Chris Coffey, Brazos County Juvenile Detention Services superintendent and facility administrator, said during a tour of the updated Juvenile Justice Center. “Just that new gym gives those kids a chance to go down there and just kind of have fun, be kids and not worry about a lot of the things that they have to worry about as far as court and things like that.”
In the new classroom expansion, there are four classrooms that are staffed by certified teachers from the Bryan school district. They use Bryan’s Edgenuity online learning program to allow students a chance to earn credits and get on track with their school work no matter if they are in elementary or high school or zoned for a College Station school, Lupe Washington, assistant director of the Brazos County Juvenile Services Department, said.
She said for some children, it is the first time they have been able to feel a sense of accomplishment or feel pride in what they have done.
The older classroom area can be utilized if needed as needed as the county’s population increases over the next decade, he said. During the Thursday tour, Coffey reported the center had 31 children in the facility. Linda Ricketson, executive director of the Brazos County Juvenile Services Department, provides an update on the facility’s population at each week’s Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting.
The overall expansion also allows for the facility to accommodate older children if the state ever moves to require 17- and 18 year-olds remain in the juvenile justice system, Washington said. Currently, the facility serves 10 16- and 17-year-olds who are on probation. If they are not on probation, 17- and 18-year-olds are considered adults.
If the state switches to require 17- and 18-year-olds stay in the juvenile system, they will have to be kept completely separate from the younger children, she said.
Additionally, she said, the expansion helps the county as it looks ahead to creating a post-adjudication program where kids can stay in Brazos County for treatment instead of having to go to out-of-county facilities.
“Right now every kid goes outside of the county because there are no county facilities here, post adjudication, and so eventually, we’d like to open up our own treatment program here to keep some of our kids in our own county,” she said.
The facility used a trauma-informed design that brings in calming colors, artwork and more natural lighting, Washington said, and there have been fewer restraints and incidents in the newer areas of the facility.
“The natural lighting that’s coming through the new part of the building makes a huge difference,” she said. “In our existing part, there was not as much natural lighting, and by standards only a certain amount was required, but the new expansion part has a lot of natural lighting coming into the room, so they can see what the weather’s like – if the sun is out, if it’s raining.”
The trauma-informed changes, she said, help put the kids in a better mood and helps the staff handle situations if someone gets bad news at court or has a bad phone call.
“We’re just always really looking out and making sure that they’re in the right frame of mind because we do know that we can’t see what’s going on in their minds, and we want to make sure that they’re going to be safe and secure,” she said.
Coffey said it also helps the staff in how they feel about coming to work.
The process of developing the expansion and updates began in 2014 and 2015 with a feasibility study and work has been going on for three years, Washington and Coffey said.
During the construction, Coffey said, the exercise and learning programs had to happen in other areas, like the pods, instead of being able to use the traditional classrooms or going to the gym or recreation area.
“It’s going to make a tremendous difference,” he said about a completed final phase.
Ultimately, he said, the goal is to keep the children safe and secure, but he hopes the staff can teach some social skills also.
“They’re not here very long, but if we can teach them something; they may be here one or two days, we want to put something in them that’s positive,” he said.
One 16-year-old detained in the facility said he has been able to earn credits, and the staff are able to help them with schoolwork and give them life advice.
The staff also helps give them ideas of things to do once they are released that can keep them out of trouble, he said, and it shows them that there are people who they can rely on and who care about them.