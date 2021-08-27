Brazos County completes final phase of Juvenile Justice Center renovations

The facility used a trauma-informed design that brings in calming colors, artwork and more natural lighting, Washington said, and there have been fewer restraints and incidents in the newer areas of the facility.

“The natural lighting that’s coming through the new part of the building makes a huge difference,” she said. “In our existing part, there was not as much natural lighting, and by standards only a certain amount was required, but the new expansion part has a lot of natural lighting coming into the room, so they can see what the weather’s like – if the sun is out, if it’s raining.”

The trauma-informed changes, she said, help put the kids in a better mood and helps the staff handle situations if someone gets bad news at court or has a bad phone call.

“We’re just always really looking out and making sure that they’re in the right frame of mind because we do know that we can’t see what’s going on in their minds, and we want to make sure that they’re going to be safe and secure,” she said.

Coffey said it also helps the staff in how they feel about coming to work.

The process of developing the expansion and updates began in 2014 and 2015 with a feasibility study and work has been going on for three years, Washington and Coffey said.