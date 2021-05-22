 Skip to main content
Brazos County authorities: Man had THC, illegal handgun in vehicle
A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop led to the discovery of almost two pounds of THC products, officials said.

Abraham Guerrero

Abraham Guerrero

According to a press release, a Brazos County Precinct 2 constable deputy pulled over a truck with illegally dark tinted windshield at around 3:30 p.m.in the 3000 block of East 29th Street. During a search, officials said 1.8 pounds of THC gummies and THC wax, as well as a 9 mm handgun were located.

Abraham Guerrero is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and unlawfully carrying a firearm. He also had outstanding warrants from Arizona, officials said.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $56,000 bond.

