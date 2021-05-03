 Skip to main content
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old boy last seen in Washington County
Law enforcement officials are looking for a man suspected of abducting a 4-year-old boy over the weekend.

Officials with the Austin Police Department said Joshua Crowley is a 36-year-old white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Wyatt Crowley

Wyatt Crowley
Joshua Crowley

Joshua Crowley

An Amber Alert notification was issued for the boy, Wyatt Crowley, Monday morning. The boy is 3 feet tall and 30 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshua Crowley is driving a black 2011 Mazda MZ3 with a Texas license plate number of 737763C. 

Authorities believe the child is in grave or immediate danger, according to the Amber Alert notification. He was last seen Sunday in Burton.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 737-228-2414.

