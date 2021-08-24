 Skip to main content
A&M police: $4,000 worth of equipment stolen from football complex
Texas A&M police were looking for men involved in the theft of $4,000 worth of athletic equipment from the Bright Football Complex on Friday.

Police said five men entered the building around 2:30 a.m. Friday and took six footballs with the A&M logo on them. Police said four men returned around 3 a.m. and took three RTIC bags with the A&M logo that contained other athletic equipment.

Police said the men are white and college-aged, and they left in a black minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-8063 or email lelkins@tamu.edu.

