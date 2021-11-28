19-year-old accused in Bryan shooting

A 19-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of shooting at another man of the weekend.

Pyvise Dunn Jr. was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention and unlawful carry of a weapon. His bail was set at $33,000.

Officials said in an arrest report that officers responded to South College Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a man reported that he almost struck a bicyclist with his vehicle and when he stopped to check on the bicyclist, a second man began shooting at his vehicle.

Officers said in the report that Dunn walked off as they were trying to talk to him then began running away. Once he was detained, officers reported finding a handgun in his backpack.

The man who initially called police identified Dunn as the shooter, the report states.

The man on the bicycle was charged with public intoxication.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.