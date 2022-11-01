110222-bcs-news-sentencing_merged

Man sentenced for manslaughter

A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week after he was convicted for intoxicated manslaughter that stemmed from a two-vehicle accident in northern Brazos County in 2017 that left one man dead.

Ruben Martinez, 63, was convicted and sentenced by the 272nd District Court jury, according to the Brazos County Attorney’s Office. The vehicle Martinez was driving was found to be a deadly weapon. He had prior convictions for driving while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; larceny; and delivery of a controlled substance, which resulted in a 10-year prison sentence. Martinez’s prior sentence resulted in an increased punishment range of 5-99 years in prison for this conviction, according to the Brazos County Attorney’s Office.

On May 2, 2017, law enforcement officials responded to a 9-1-1 call that reported a crash on the Texas 6 frontage road. The caller said Martinez was “very drunk” and smelled like alcohol, according to the Brazos County Attorney’s Office. First responders and medical officials who responded to the scene of the crash noticed signs of intoxication from Martinez. He admitted he drank earlier that night and also used cocaine and marijuana. Martinez’s blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated the accident occurred when a truck traveling south on the Texas 6 frontage road north of F.M. 2818 crossed the center line and drove into the path of another vehicle at around 1:38 a.m. The head-on collision killed the driver of the other vehicle involved, Steve Williford Jr., a 21-year-old man from Bryan. Williford was driving home that night to take his 5-year old daughter to school the next morning, according to the Brazos County Attorney’s Office.

The “black box” from Martinez’s vehicle showed he was driving erratic and with speeds up to 75 mph moments before the crash, according to the Brazos County Attorney’s Office.

Commissioners add burn ban to agenda

The Brazos County Commissioner’s Court is expected to discuss the county’s burn ban at its scheduled meeting next Tuesday.

At this Tuesday’s meeting, Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford asked Brazos County Judge Duane Peters to consider discussing the burn ban next week and for the court to hear a report from Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County.

County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a burn ban on Oct. 25. Currently, 110 out of 254 Texas counties are under a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Those figures include Grimes, Milam, Robertson and Washington counties.

“The index numbers are better,” Ford said. “Two of our neighboring counties have removed the burn ban. If we only looked at Democrat Road where I live out there I’ve gotten 3 inches of rain over the last week. Although I know that’s not county-wide, so I don’t think we’re quite ready for that, but I’d like to address it next week.”

Peters did not further the conversation, but agreed to put the burn ban on the court’s agenda for next week’s meeting.

College Station received 1.79 inches of rain on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Houston. As of Tuesday, College Station was 10.31 inches below average rainfall for the year, according to the NWS. The NWS forecasts a 70% chance of precipitation on Friday.

According to the county website guidelines, burning is limited to one hour after sunrise to one hour before sunset during a burn ban. Residents can burn brush, leaves, untreated lumber or any other natural product on the land from which it was cleared, but not insulation, treated or painted lumber, plastics, sheetrock, shingles, carpet, rubber products, paints, oils or any unnatural products. The guidelines also state that if the wind is under 6 or greater than 22 miles per hour, residences are not permitted to burn anything.

Warrant amnesty in CS ends Friday

This marks the final week during which the College Station Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty for those with Class C warrants.

During the amnesty period, which lasts through Friday, you won’t be arrested if you come to court and your warrant fee per case will be waived.

From Nov. 5-13, local law enforcement will be arresting those with Class C warrants during a roundup.

Citizens unsure if they have a warrant should contact the court where they think their case may be or visit cstx.gov/warrants.

The College Station Municipal Court phone number is 979-764-3683.

Person sought who handled bat

Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday.

In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.

The bat was collected for rabies testing, and the results are pending, the press release said. If you or someone you know handled the bat, A&M said to contact the university’s Environmental Health & Safety Department at 979-845-2132 or the Brazos County Health District at 979-361-4440.