Crestview quartet leans on friendship amid coronavirus challenges

A years-long friendship is helping a quartet of health care workers at Crestview Retirement Community in College Station persevere during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think the biggest thing that kept you getting up in the morning and going to work even though it’s the worst of times is your best friends that you’ve been friends with forever were there and other employees to make such a great team,” said Carrie Kindt, minimum data set coordinator at Crestview.
Kindt works alongside her three best friends — Cassidy Currie, Cathy Souquette and Nicole Fry — at the long-term care facility.
Kindt and Currie have been friends since they met in the first grade at Bonham Elementary School in Bryan. A few years later, they met Souquette at Sam Rayburn Middle School. The trio grew close through their time in Bryan’s Hammond-Oliver Health Sciences Academy, graduating from Bryan High School in 2009.
Fry, a 2012 Bryan High School graduate, made the trio a quartet when she started dating — and eventually marrying — a close friend of the group.
One by one, each of them began working at Crestview, Currie said. Souquette, who works as a charge nurse in the facility’s skilled nursing area, was the first to join, followed by Currie, Kindt and Fry.
“I just remember [Currie] telling me, ‘How would you like to work with your best friend?’ ” Souquette said.
It just worked out, Kindt said, that they ended up working together at Crestview; it was never part of a plan.
Currie, director of assisted living and memory care at Crestview, said the built-in support of having her best friends as colleagues has been an important part of dealing with the stress of working in a long-term care facility during the pandemic.
Their partners and family members do not understand what it is like to wear an N-95 mask for 12 hours a day. Even their friends who work in hospitals do not understand the emotions associated with working in long-term care.
“These people live there, and the only contact they had with their family members was through a glass pane for I don’t know how many months — way too long,” she said. “That’s really hard. … With our residents, their lives have been completely turned upside down.”
The most rewarding part about working together, Kindt said, is knowing how much they all care about the residents and their efforts to fill the void that forms when family members cannot visit.
Souquette and Fry, who is also a charge nurse in the skilled nursing department, said it is helpful to have people they can talk to who understand the story and the situations.
“We have some really hard days,” Souquette said. “I know each one of us has gone through some pretty bad days. Being able to talk to them has literally pulled us through, and I appreciate them more than I can ever tell them. It’s really special when you have people that are this close to you that work this close to you as well, and just having them there all the time ... it means a lot. Nobody could have predicted the way this was going to go, and things change every single day, but just having them there, being able to talk to them, text them just when we’re having a really crappy day just makes it bearable.”
In addition to the threat of COVID-19 to residents, Fry said, she also sees the threat isolation poses to the residents’ lives.
“It’s like someone pushed the fast-forward button on their health declining overall,” she said.
There is hope for the future, Currie said, as two of the quartet received the first dose of the vaccine in December and the other two are set to get their first shots later this month. The vaccine also was administered to residents who wanted it. Those who received the first dosage last month will get their second round soon.
“This is the next step in the right direction to getting us back to some sort of normalcy,” Currie said. “… It’s going to take a long time to get back to where everybody can just be mask-free and everything, but I think at least we can ease up for the residents and get back to having the families more involved with their care and everything.”
Fry said she trusts the money and research that went into the vaccine’s development and said, ultimately, it is not about her.
“It’s about my grandma, who lives right next door to me, and my husband’s grandma, who he is extremely close with, and our residents are just basically hoping and praying that they can see a light at the end of the tunnel, just like we do.”