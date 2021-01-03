Crestview quartet leans on friendship amid coronavirus challenges

It just worked out, Kindt said, that they ended up working together at Crestview; it was never part of a plan.

Currie, director of assisted living and memory care at Crestview, said the built-in support of having her best friends as colleagues has been an important part of dealing with the stress of working in a long-term care facility during the pandemic.

Their partners and family members do not understand what it is like to wear an N-95 mask for 12 hours a day. Even their friends who work in hospitals do not understand the emotions associated with working in long-term care.

“These people live there, and the only contact they had with their family members was through a glass pane for I don’t know how many months — way too long,” she said. “That’s really hard. … With our residents, their lives have been completely turned upside down.”

The most rewarding part about working together, Kindt said, is knowing how much they all care about the residents and their efforts to fill the void that forms when family members cannot visit.

Souquette and Fry, who is also a charge nurse in the skilled nursing department, said it is helpful to have people they can talk to who understand the story and the situations.