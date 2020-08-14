Craig Regan files to run for College Station City Council Place 5 seat

Small business adviser Craig Regan filed to run for College Station City Council Place 5 on Thursday.
Regan will be up against economic consultant Brian Alg and incumbent John Nichols.
The Navy veteran said his top priorities include wealth conservation, natural restoration, economic diversity and new business growth. He said he is involved in the community through his activity with the American Legion and the Hispanic Forum but said most know him as the former announcer for the Brazos Valley Bombers baseball team.
In a Facebook post outlining his campaign focus points, Regan expressed concern about city debt.
“Our lack of foresight and reserves has also prevented us from being there for our families and businesses in the most critical time in our City’s history,” the post reads. “This is not merely a monetary issue — but one of leadership and outcome. New planning is now needed.”
Places 1 and 3 incumbents Bob Brick and Linda Harvell are also running for re-election. Banker Jason Cornelius is running for Place 1, and mortgage banker Dell Seiter filed for Place 3.
Place 1 is up for a two-year term, places 3 and 5 are up for four-year terms, and Place 4 will be for an unexpired one-year term. Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. will face off in the November special runoff election for Place 4.
The four-year terms will be the first since voters in 2018 approved lengthening the three-year roles.
Filing for Bryan and College Station is open through Monday.
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.