COVID surge tightens restrictions in Brazos County

Brazos County did not qualify for an exemption from the order because of the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county over the past 14 days.

“I’m disappointed that we reached that level because there’s a lot of businesses that have struggled through this whole thing,” Peters said.

Peters said there is no doubt that the number of positive cases is increasing, and the governor’s order is an attempt to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“I suspect that everybody is having COVID fatigue, but we all still need to try to do the things to try to keep us as healthy and as safe as we can be and do the social distancing and the masks and all those sorts of things and try not to congregate in large numbers,” he said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 109 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in area hospitals on Monday; 150 hospital beds and three intensive care unit beds were available in the seven-county region on Monday.

Barry Ivins, owner of Carney’s Pub and Grill in Bryan and the Corner Bar in College Station, said the rollback will not have a dramatic effect on his businesses because it is a slow time of year. Both bars got approval from TABC to operate as restaurants and will be allowed to remain open at 50% capacity.